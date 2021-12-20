Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

