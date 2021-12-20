Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $725.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

