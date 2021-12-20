AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley Sells 350 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $21,749.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AeroVironment stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

