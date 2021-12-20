Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 266.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,184,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,883,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

