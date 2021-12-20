Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $449,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.