Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 207.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

