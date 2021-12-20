Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

