AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.42

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 117853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

