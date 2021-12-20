Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 42,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

