Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €132.27 ($148.62).

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

AIR stock traded up €1.74 ($1.96) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €104.14 ($117.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €111.82. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

