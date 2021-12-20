Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 2,736 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.