Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 3,200 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AKRO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,263. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

