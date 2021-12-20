Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $1.40 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006830 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,251,899 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

