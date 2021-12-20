Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.