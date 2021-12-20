Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

ARE stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.77. 1,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

