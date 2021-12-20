Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.