Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Peters & Co

Peters & Co reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

