Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Up 4.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.49. 11,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

