Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

