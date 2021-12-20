AllianceBlock Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $128.97 million and $1.01 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006670 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

