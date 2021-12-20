Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $426.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.63), with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £503.70 million and a PE ratio of 122.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 620.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

