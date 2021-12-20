Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,773.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

