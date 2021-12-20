Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,816.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,773.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.