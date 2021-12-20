Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,740.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.