Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,740.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

