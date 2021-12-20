Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

