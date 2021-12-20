Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Deborah O’Toole Purchases 10,000 Shares

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,450.00 ($13,178.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Get Alumina alerts:

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.