Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $555.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

