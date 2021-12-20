Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,599 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

