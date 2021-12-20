Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

