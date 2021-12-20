Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,010 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

