Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,333 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $333.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average of $295.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.42 and a 1-year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

