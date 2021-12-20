Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,210 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

