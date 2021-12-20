Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,150 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $169.44 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,266. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

