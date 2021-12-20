Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,824 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

