Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,433.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

