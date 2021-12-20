AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Announces Dividend of $5.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $270.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.