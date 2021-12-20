Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

