Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 16.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $150.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

