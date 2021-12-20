Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

USA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 119,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.25 million. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.