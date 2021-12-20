Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

AMP traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

