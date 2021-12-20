AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

