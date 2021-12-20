Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMKR opened at $22.14 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

