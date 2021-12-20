Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $39,065.60 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,729,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

