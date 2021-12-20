Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.50. 591,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.