Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report sales of $200.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

EXTN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $416,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.