Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.52. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $4.93 on Wednesday, hitting $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,469. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

