Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

