Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDZI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.02. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.