Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $29.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 billion and the highest is $32.72 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $118.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.62 billion to $130.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 402,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,333,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.